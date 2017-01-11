Stray dog menace at Diglipur: One more bitten

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Diglipur, Jan11: Stray dogs have become a source of danger on the streets of Diglipur, a grave threat to residents, especially women, children and the elderly people. Area residents say that there are a gang of atleast 10-12 dogs, who charge the villagers and people riding two wheelers. The main reason for the stray dogs to be present on the road side is heavy garbage which is not disposed properly leading to attract more dogs. The general public demands the Administration to take proper steps as due to threat it’s difficult to move around.

The spurt in dog attacks has been on for few days and the issue has become a matter of debate. Recently a running race was held for girls at Diglipur Bazaar, as a part of Thiruvalluvar day celebrations. A State level runner residing at Girls hostel was attacked by a dog during the run, luckily a PCR vehicle was around, by which the girl was immediately rushed to CHC Diglipur where she was treated and later dropped back to hostel. Many a times the school going students had been found victims of the dog bites. The ward Member, Shri. Chezian already took up the matter with the concerned authorities but everything went in vain and no action has been taken yet. The general public blames the Administration as one of the main reasons for the rise in the number of stray dogs and demands that the civic body should take some action against the menace.