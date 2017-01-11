Sudhanghshubala Foundation to celebrate Netaji’s Birthday

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 11: The 119th birthday celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated by Shri. Bhavesh Majumdar of Sudhangshubala Foundation on 23rd Jan 2017 at the auditorium of Girls School. Shri. Anindo Majumder, Chief Secretary, A & N Administration will be the Chief guest on the occasion. On this day distribution of prizes to the winners, essay and quiz competitions will be held on 15.1.17 at 10.00 AM, praiseworthy Electronic and print media persons will be felicitated by the Chief Guest as recognition of their tireless services to the society. Prize distribution ceremony will also be joined by the Founder of SB Foundation Mr Bhabesh Majumder and other dignitaries. Those schools, which have not yet submitted the forms as competitors of essay and quiz competitions may submit their forms even on 14.1.17 by 12.00 noon or contact Mr Kaushik Majumder on 09313030462.