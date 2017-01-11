Training on Duck farming under IFS concludes

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Mayabunder, Jan 11: ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, CIARI, North & Middle Andaman organised a three days training programme on “Duck Farming under Integrated Farming System” at Gram Panchayat, chainpur from 9th January to 11th January, 2017. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Smt. Sarlavati, Pradhan, Chainpur, PRI-members and KVK, experts. Speaking on the occasion Smt. Sarlavati thanked the KVK for organising such a useful programme for farmers and motivated the farmers to include duck under Pond based Integrated farming models to reap more benefits. During the three days programme, Er. Manoj Kumar highlighted the importance of IFS and discussed on the different IFS model with duck as a component. Dr. Shardul Vikram Lal (SMS, Animal Science) explained on the aspects related to housing, feeding, breeding, and management of duck farms. He also discussed the issues pertaining to incorporation of Duck under IFS models. Shri. D. Basantia, SMS (Horticulture) informed the farmers that Broad bed furrows system developed by ICAR-CIARI can also be used for rearing ducks. Shri. B. L. Meena (SMS, Agronomy) highlighted the farmers that rearing of duck in Paddy field helps in management of disease and pest. Dr. Shailesh Kumar, (SMS, Fisheries) described on the technique of rice cum fish cum duck farming. In the programme a film show on “Pond based integrated farming system” was also screened for the farmers. A total of 28 farmers were benefitted from the three days raining programme. This programme was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Shailesh Kimar, i/c KVK, N & M Andaman and Dr. S. Dam Roy, Director, CIARI.

A long cherished demand, of the residents of kargil basti at malapuram village to convert the existing CC footpath to CC Road, since 1990, was fulfilled today morning i.e. 07/10/2016 at 0930 hours with the inauguration of “C.C. Road from Main Road to Kargi Basti i/e Retaining wall at malapuram under mannaghat ghat panchayat” by Sri Vishnu Jolly, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, State BJP President in presence of Sri O. Bashir, Pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Mannarghat. The Pradhan expressed his sincere thanks to chief guest for sparing his valuable time from busy schedule for Gram Panchayat Mannarghat.