Attack on Tourist Vehicle Operators by alleged drug addicts: Tourist Vehicle Owners meet SP South Andaman, demand Justice

Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 12: As many as 100- 150 Tourist Vehicle Operators gathered in front of Aberdeen Police Station last night showing their resentment against the delay in action by the Police Authorities for arresting the accused who has reportedly manhandled a Tourist Vehicle Operator on 08th of January.

According to reports, early morning on 8th January when a tour operator was going to pick up his guest for taking them to Baratang, some six drug addicts stopped him at Middle Point area and after manhandling him they looted all the cash from the Tourist Vehicle Operator.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, most of the Tourist Vehicle Operators said that this has become a routine of these drug addicts and every single day some or the other tour operators fall victim of these drug addicts.

However, angry over these incidents, the Tourist Vehicle Operators themselves began the search of these drug addicts following which one suspect was caught by them at the Joggers Park area yesterday.

After nabbing the drug addict, the Tourist Vehicle Operator inquired about his other partners and after collecting sufficient details about other partners they handed over the drug addict to the Aberdeen Police Unit and also provided the police all details of his other partners.

But the Tourist Vehicle Operator alleged that till this evening, no one else has been caught by the Aberdeen Police Unit.

Tourist Vehicle Operator said that they met the Superintendent of Police, South Andaman this morning but he asked us to meet the Deputy Superintendent of Police. “The top officials of the Police are not even taking the issue seriously,” said a Tourist Vehicle Operator in the case of anonymity.

Meanwhile, police officials on the condition of anonymity said that the hunt for other suspects is on and necessary action will certainly be taken.