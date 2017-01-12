CS, others pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 12: As part of the National Youth Day Celebration, which is celebrated on the birth day of Swami Vivekananda, a function was organized at JNRM College here this morning wherein the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar was the chief guest. The Chairperson, PBMC, Shri B.Eshwar Rao, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Amartyanandaji, Secretary Education, Smt Tanvi Garg, Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Shri Udit Prakash Rai and other senior officers of the Administration were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary said, one of the greatest achievements of Swami Vivekananda was to bring to the western world the knowledge about our ancient Indian civilization and about Hinduism. In his speech at the Parliament of World’s Religions in 1893, Swami Vivekananda addressed the gathering as “Sisters and Brothers of America”, with that, he brought to the knowledge of all of them about the basic tenets of our civilization, which over the years has spread tolerance and goodwill among all mankind, said the Chief Secretary.

He said, any nation can be strong, if only each of its citizens contributes towards the national cause. The Chief Secretary stated that even today the teachings of Swami Vivekananda are relevant and urged everyone to rededicate themselves to the cause of nation building.

In his address, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Amartyanandaji dwelt at length about the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda and his message to the youth of this country. He called upon the youth to follow the footsteps of Swami Vivekananada and help this country march towards progress and prosperity.

The Chief Secretary also offered floral tributes at the statute of Swami Vivekananda. Floral tributes were also paid by PBMC Chairperson, Shri B. Eshwar Rao, Secretary, Education, Smt Tanvi Garg.

Patriotic songs were presented by Sharda group on the occasion. The programme was attended by school and college students, students from SAI, teachers and lecturers besides members of Ramakrishna Mission.

Earlier, a rally by school students, college students, participants from Ramakrishna Mission, NSS volunteers, NYK was flagged off by the Secretary

(Sports/Edn.), Smt. Tanvi Garg from the main gate of Netaji Stadium which passed through clock tower, Bengali club, Aberdeen Bazaar and culminated at JNRM College.

The National Youth Day function was organized by the Department of Sports in association with the Department of Education, JNRM, Ramakrishna Mission, NYK and various Departments of the Administration.