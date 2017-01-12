Five water extracting bore well machinery were sealed

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 12: The revenues official from the District Administration on the direction of Dy. Commissioner, South Andaman conducted a surprise raid in Calicut Village in order to stop the illegal extracting of ground water from the revenue land/nallah. During the raid five (5) nos. of water extracting bore well machinery were sealed.

District Administration has warned the public/Pvt. companies to refrain illegal extracting of ground water from revenue land/nallah as well as it is advised to private land owner to obtain permission from the competent authority before extracting ground water else strict legal action will taken against those indulged illegal extraction of water.

A control room has been setup in the District office with phone Nos. 03192-2328881 & mobile No. 9434280018 for general public to pass any information in this regard.