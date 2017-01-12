Interschool Badminton Tournament by ISMAT

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan12: ISMAT – A Women’s Initiative, an NGO, is organizing an Inter-school Badminton Rolling Trophy Tournament for Under-14 Year girls at the Multipurpose Hall of Netaji Stadium Complex, Port Blair on 17th January 2017 at 8.30 am.

The interested students with their ID proof may register their names through their respective schools or directly to Mr. Sai Chauhan, Assistant Director, Sport Authority (Mobile: 9434289000) or Ms. Shenaz Jadwet (Mobile: 9434283786) or Ms. Shirin Jadwet (Mobile: 9476070010, 9932080181) latest by 16th January 2017. One participant only from each school.