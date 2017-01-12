LG to visit North & Middle Andaman

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 12: The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will be visiting North & Middle Andaman on Jan 14, 2017. The Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray will also accompany the Lt Governor during this visit. At Rangat, the Lt. Governor will hold a meeting with the PRIs in the Zilla Parishad auditorium at 9.30 am. He will also hold similar meetings with the PRIs at the APWD Guest House, Mayabunder, in the afternoon and at APWD Guest House, Diglipur in the evening, on Jan 14 itself.

The Lt. Governor will also inaugurate the Diglipur Vikas Mela- 2017 at Vivekananda Stadium, Diglipur at 5 pm on Jan 14. He will return to Port Blair in the morning of Jan 15, 2017.