News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Neil, Jan 12: Celebrating the 50th year of settlement of Neil Island, Neil Kendra is all set to celebrate the function on 14 January 2017 at 7.00 pm. Shri. AnindoMazumdar, Chief Secretary, A & N Administration will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Shri. Uditprakash, Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman will be the guest of honor.