DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Jan 10: Ranjit Chowkidar who is an auto driver by profession aged about 36 years committed suicide by hanging near his house at Desh Bandhu gram village at Diglipur recently. The reason behind this suicide is still not known. In memory of the auto driver the Auto Drivers of Diglipur region observed one hour stop work at Diglpur bazar.