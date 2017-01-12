Recovery of illicit liquor, excess quantity of IMFL and tobacco products by N&M Andaman District Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 12: Continuing its Special Drive against the bootlegging menace and sale of Tobacco products, the District Police of North & Middle Andaman succeeded in recovering 06 liters of illicit liquor, 26 bottles of 750 ml IMFL and 59 (tins/packets) of Zarda and 200 gms of Tobacco leaves from Billiground, Baratang and Rangat respectively.

On 30/12/16, a Police team of PS Billiground headed by SI Deben Kumar Roy arrested one person namely Suresh Roy S/o Shri Robin Roy (23 yrs) R/o Govindapur with 6 liters of illicit liquor. A case under section 32 of Regulation III of 1876 has been registered against him at PS Billiground.

On 03/01/2017, a Police party of PS Baratang consisting of SI P. MoideenKutty, SHO PS Baratang, HC/V.D.S. Babu and PC/Rajesh Kannan while on checking at Nilambur jetty arrested one person namely Purushotham S/o Late Krishnamm (32 yrs) R/o Oralkatcha (Baratang) with 12 Nos. 750 ml IMFL bottles. He was travelling by the STS bus from Port Blair to Baratang. A case under section 32 of Regulation III of 1876 has been registered at PS Baratang against the aforesaid person.

On 06/01/2017, Police parties of PS Baratang consisting of HC/V.D.S. Babu& HG RoshanKerketta and PS Rangat consisting of HC/SanjuKullu recovered 08 Nos. 750 ml IMFL bottles and 06 Nos. 750 ml IMFL bottles respectively from the possession of persons namely Rajesh Sahu S/o Shri. BalkishanSahu (24 yrs) R/o Baratang and BidhanMondal S/o BiswanathMondal (22 yrs) R/o Uttara, Kadamtala. Both the aforesaid persons were arrested and cases under section 32 of Regulation III of 1876 have been registered at PS Baratang and PS Rangat.

On 07/01/2017, Inspector P.K. Abdul Arif, SHO PS Rangat along with PCs Pabitro, Gyanashekar and Rajni recovered 59 (tins/packets) of Zarda and 200 gms of Tobacco leaves from the possession of one Milan Kumar Roy S/o Late Atindra Roy R/o Bakultala and handed over the same to concerned Food Safety Officials for taking further action.

People are advised to refrain from such activities and also to inform nearest Police Station if such activities are noticed by them.