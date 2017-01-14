Andaman Sheekha

AADHAR and PAN card goes Mandatory

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Port Blair, Jan13: To curb Benami transaction of land/property and make the registration process more transparent. It has been decided by the District Administration to make the ADHAAR Card and PAN card mandatory for the registration of any type of instrument under Registration Act, 1971.
“Henceforth, all concerned are requested to appear only with ADHAAR CARD and PAN CARD for any type of land registration. This is issued with the approval of the Registrar (Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman),” a release issued by District Administration said here today.

