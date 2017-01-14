Band of Artist performs at Wandoor, Wimberlygunj

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan13: As part of Islands Tourism Festival 2017 “Band of Artist” from mainland consisting of Mr. Abhishek Sinha Choudhury of SaReGaMaPa 2007 finalist, Ms. Tista Banerjee-trained classical singer and participants of six realty shows including SaReGaMaPa performed at Wandoor and Wimberlygunj on 10.01.2017 and 11.01.2017. Large number of peoples gathered to witness the show organized by the Department of Tourism, Andaman and Nicobar Administration.