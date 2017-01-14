News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















On the festive occasions of ‘Pongal’ and ‘Makar Sankranti’, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Known as the harvest festival, every year the people of the Islands celebrate ‘Pongal’ and ‘Makar Sankranti’, with great enthusiasm and zeal. The festivals also herald the advent of spring and considered as a period of abundance, prosperity and happiness. These festivals bring happiness and cheer to the people all over the country.

On this joyous occasion, I extend my felicitation and best wishes to the people of these Islands. Let us all pray for prosperity and harmony in the lives of Islanders.

Sd/-

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi

Lieutenant Governor

Andaman & Nicobar Islands