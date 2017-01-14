News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















The festival of Pongal mark the start of harvest season, heralding in prosperity, good luck and moments to cherish.

Makar Sankranti has an astrological significance, as the sun enters the Capricorn (Sanskrit: Makara) zodiac constellation, heralding the northward journey of the sun.

On the auspicious occasions of ‘Makara Sankranti’ and ‘Pongal’, I extend my warm greetings to all Islanders. May these festivals bring peace, happiness, prosperity and harmony in the lives of all the Islanders.

Bishnu Pada Ray

Member of Parliament