On the auspicious occasion of PONGAL I, B. Eswar Rao, Chairperson, Municipal Council on behalf of Port Blair Municipal Council sending your way, warm greetings and wishing you life’s best now and in all the days to come. As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, we are all know that Pongal is one of the most popular thanksgiving or Harvest festival of South India, mainly celebrated at the end of harvest season. Thai Pongal, is timed by an astronomical event – the winter solstice. Pongal is traditionally dedicated to the Sun God Surya and marks the beginning of the northward journey of the Sun from its southernmost-limit, a movement traditionally referred to as uttarayana. Once again “Happy pongal and Happy Makar Sankranthi”

( B. ESWAR RAO)