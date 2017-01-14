Huge fine imposed on people indulged in the Business of Banned Tobacco Products

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 13: The Additional District Magistrate has put heavy fine against the people those who indulged in selling Banned Tobacco Products.

As per reports, Chandrashekhar Mondol, Prasant Mondol who were found transporting huge quantity of Banned Tobacco Products from Car Nicobar to Little Andaman on 11th January have been fined with an amount of Rs 35,000 each.

Similarly, Mohammed Fahim from whom the Food Safety Officers seized Zarda of amount of Rs 2,50,000 was fined an amount of Rs 50,000. Further details are awaited .