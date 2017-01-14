Makar Sankranti celebration : LG lauds Andhra Association for philanthropic activities

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 13: The Andhra Association celebrated ‘Makar Sankranti’ at its auditorium here this evening. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, graced the occasion as the chief guest while the Chairperson, PBMC, Shri B. Eshwar Rao was the guest of honour. The First Lady of A&N Islands, Smt. Prem Mukhi was also present on the occasion. The President of Andhra Association, Shri P. Surya Rao presided over the function.

Addressing the gathering soon after lighting the ceremonial lamp, the Lt. Governor said, ‘Makar Sankranti’ is a very happy and auspicious occasion. In our country, we have the privilege to celebrate various festivals of different regions & religions throughout the year and this not only binds us together, but also gives us the opportunity to share and spread happiness around, said the Lt. Governor adding that such opportunities are very rare in other countries.

He said, ‘Makar Sankranti’ is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the country and it is known by different names in different states and the celebration varies from region to region too. Today the citizens of this country, right from Himalayas in the North to Kanyakumari in the South are united by religious festivals, despite the diversity in language and culture, said the Lt. Governor.

The Lt. Governor also lauded the Members of Andhra Association for organizing various programmes besides for conducting other welfare activities in different parts of the Islands and urged them to continue the same.

A beautiful Bharatnatyam dance by Manikuttan & group, dance by Divya and Lalita, Kuchipudi dance by Prashanti and other cultural programmes drew loud applause from the gathering.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions conducted by Andhra Association for school students recently. The students of Class X & XII toppers, 1st & 2nd year MBBS students of Telegu origin were also felicitated on the occasion.

The programme was attended by office bearers, members of Andhra Association, PBMC Ward Councilors, parents and students.

Earlier, the General Secretary, Andhra Association, Shri Keshav Murthy welcomed the gathering while the programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Treasurer, Shri P. Vemana.