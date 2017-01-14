News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















I am happy to learn that Animal Welfare Fortnight is being observed in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 14th to 30th January, 2017 along-with rest of the Country. Animals suffer as much as we do and true humanity does not allow us to impose such suffering on them. Compassion and kindness towards all living creatures have been preached and practiced by great thinkers like Buddha, Mahavira and Mahatma Gandhi. Let’s spread their message of compassion and ahimsa during the fortnight.

My best wishes for the Animal Welfare Fortnight celebrations.

Sd/-

(Prof. Jagdish Mukhi)

Lieutenant Governor

Andaman & Nicobar Islands