Tourist dies after Cardiac Arrest at Havelock

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 13: A tourist namely Mr T Anantha Shyanam Reddy, 78 years from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad died yesterday at Havelock after a Cardiac arrest.

As per reports, yesterday evening the tourist felt severe chest pain and uneasiness following which he was immediately evacuated from the Hotel and rushed to the nearby Havelock Hospital. However, the tourist was later died due to Cardiac Arrest, it is learnt.

The dead body of the tourist has been brought to Port Blair via MV Kamorta and the dead body is presently at the Mortuary of GB Pant Hospital.

Sources said that the dead body will be transported to the Hyderabad tomorrow via Indigo Airlines.

Meanwhile there is another report of death of a tourist at GB Pant Hospital Port Blair due to Heart Attack, details of which are still awaited. The dead body of the said tourist was sent to mainland this afternoon.

In the said case, the President, AATO, Mr M Vinod had put tremendous effort in sending the dead body to the native of the deceased.