Well planned Molestation by Juvenile near Science Centre

Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Jan 13: In a shocking incident a lady of Port Blair city, who was out for jogging with family members and colleague, was reportedly molested by one juvenile with the help of another juvenile friend.

Sources said that both the 16 yrs old boys were riding a moped on Corbyn’s Cove road, when they noticed the victim near science centre.

As per report husband and one colleague of the victim were also present in the area but all three were jogging at different speed.

Getting opportunity, both the juveniles approached the lady twice and in their second attempt they molested the lady. When the lady raised the alarm other people noticed both the juveniles who any how managed to escape from the scene. However, family members were able to note down the bike number.

When the matter was reported to PS Aberdeen, the police team of PS Aberdeen showing exemplary professionalism traced out both the juveniles and took action as per law.

This incident has however has raised a serious question over safety of women from people who do not hesitate to attack women even in a place like Corbyn’s Cove road which is preferred by many IAS and IPS officers for evening and morning walks.

Considering the safety of women there is a need to install CCTV cameras and police patrolling in lonely road stretches. Andaman & Nicobar Islands are known for peaceful environment and such incidents not only send alert signals for other women and girls but also indicate degrading moral value among our younger generation.

The Juveniles had put newspaper over the rear-number plate of the moped they were riding, which indicate that the act was well planned. In this case the lady was strong enough to register the case, which at last resulted in apprehension of the juveniles, which is an example for others to follow.