23 year old tourist molested while snorkeling

Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 15: In yet another incident of molestation in broad daylight, a 23 year old tourist was molested by a lascar of a tourist boat.

The lady, a Software Engineer by profession, was on a visit to these islands with her family but at Jollybuoy Island while snorkeling she had to go through this harassment.

As per report, the accused Bharath Kumar, a lascar in tourist boat and a resident of Wandoor took the lady for Snorkeling, where he reportedly took advantage of the lady.

Anyhow when the lady managed to come out, she reported the matter immediately in the Humphrygunj Police Station.

On complaint the Humphrygunj Police Unit arrested the accused Bharath Kumar who has been sent to the Judicial Custody.