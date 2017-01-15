30-40 Candidates boycott LDC exam: LDC exam inside Birchgunj Military Station; Candidates allege total mismanagement

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 15: Thousands of Candidates, who appeared in the examination of Lower Divisional Clerk conducted by the Andaman Nicobar Command today alleged that the exam was totally a mismanagement of the Command.

While most of the disappointed and highly harassed candidates appeared the exam silently without any protest nearly 30-40 candidates boycotted the exam alleging total highest level of mismanagement.

As per reports, the 1st batch were asked to report the Birchgunj Military Station for verification at 07:00am and were reportedly have to appear for the exam at 09:00am to 11:00am instead of which the 1st batch wrote the exam at around 02:00pm till 04:00pm.

As per the 1st batch candidates, many did not had proper breakfast in the morning as they had to report the Examination Center at 07:00am and because of the mismanagement till 04:00pm they neither got any food or proper drinking water. Even there was no one to arrange snacks for the candidates.

The 2nd batch candidates who reported the Examination Center at 11:00am and were supposed to write the exam at 01:00pm but had to wait till 04:25pm as seeing the time schedule the Command decided to conduct the 2nd batch and 3rd batch examination altogether.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the many candidates said that not only the time schedule mismatched while writing the examination there was power cut inside and outside of the exam hall, where the exam was conducted.

Worst part is most of the candidates of First Batch and a good number of candidates of 2nd and 3rd batch were asked to sit in open ground to write exam, which is enough to understand the level of preparedness.

“The total mismanagement of the Command seems to benefit the mainlanders as Mainland candidates were allowed inside first and most of the candidates who were mainlanders had got good rapport with the Army Personnel,” alleged a candidate who appeared for the exam.

Parents alleged that all the candidates, even girl candidates were dropped by Army team at Gate No. I while they were allowed to enter from Gate Number 2, where all vehicles were parked. All candidates again had to come all the way to Gate number 2 to collect their vehicles.

This is not the first time that exam conducted by ANC ended with such controversy. Sadly whenever there is a controversy the ANC first refutes the allegation and then cancels the entire process.

When Andaman Sheekha contacted the Public Relations Officer, Andaman & Nicobar Command, Colonel Yogesh Sharma said that the candidates were in huge numbers approx 4000 but even though the exam were conducted smoothly. However, any inconvenience was handled by the civil police and defense recruitment staff effectively.