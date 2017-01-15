300 students participates in Essay and Quiz Competition

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 15: In the Essay and Quiz competitions, conducted by Sudhangshubala Foundation on 15.01.17 at GDM School total three hundred four students from 38 schools participated for which invigilators of different schools were deputed.

Dr Buddhadev Banerjee, convener, SBF and former Principal of Navadwip Vidyasagar College, WB has conducted and supervised the event.

The prize distribution ceremony will be organized at Girls School on 23.01.17 at 11.00 AM on the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be organized by the Foundation.

The Chief Secretary, AN Administration Mr Anindo Majumder will be the Chief Guest while Dr. Shipra Paul, Director of Health will be Guest of Honour.

The Founder-President of the SB Foundation Mr Bhavesh Majumder, Mr P Vanamali, Former Addl. Chief Secretary, WB and other dignitaries will also attend the programme.