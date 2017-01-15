Cargo Dinghy capsizes near Havelock

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 15: A fully loaded Cargo dinghy that left from Junglighat Jetty yesterday capsized close to Havelock Island.

Fortunately two persons onboard the dinghy, were rescued by the Tourist boat of Sea Link Adventure, it is learnt.

The reason behind the accident was not yet known but highly placed sources said that dinghy was overloaded, which might be a cause.

Both the persons rescued by the Boat of Sea Link Adventure were then shifted to a Tourist Vessel.

An accidental case has been reported in the Havelock Police Station.