Coast Guard Hosts Golf Tournament

Port Blair, Jan 15: Coast Guard Golf Cup – 2017 was hosted at Army Golf Course Brichgunj Cantonment for the members of the Golf course. The Coast Guard Golf Cup is an annual sports tourney held in tandem with celebrations to commemorate Coast Guard Raising Day. CG Golf Cup – 2017 was played by 68 men and lady golfers over an 18- Hole course on stable ford format. Clear sunny skies, gentle breeze rolling fairways and manicured green provided perfect setting for a great round of Golf. Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran PTM,TM, the Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N) welcomed the Golfers. Commandant Siddhartha Bhandari, Indian Coast Guard won the overall championship to claim the CG Golf rolling Trophy for this year. Vice Admiral Bimal Verma PVSM, VSM Commander-in–chief, Andaman Nicobar Command distributed the prizes to the winners and budding Golfers. Col. Niketa Suda of Coast Guard was awarded the trophy for “Longest drive” by Mrs. Seema Verma, President DWWA. A communique received from PRO Coast Guard. “Vyamah Rakshamah- We Protect”.