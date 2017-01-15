LDC Recruitment Examination causes huge Traffic Jam at Birchgunj

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 15: Commuters were inconvenienced due to traffic jams at Birchgunj- Brookshabad Junction to Atta Chakki, Birchgunj this morning at around 09:00am to 10:00am as Army Component of Birchgunj were conducting the checking of candidates appearing for the written examination of Lower Divisional Clerk at Birchgunj-Brookshabad Junction (Civilian Area). Villagers of the area were worst hit.

Thousands suffered due to the Traffic Jam especially the candidates who were supposed to appear for the examination. Most of the Candidates had to walk from Atta Chakki Birchgunj till Birchgunj-Brookshabad Junction for their verification check as all the vehicles got blocked at Atta Chakki Birchgunj.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, a villager said that the Army must have done the verification check of the candidates inside their area i.e Birchgunj Military Station, tenting at a Civilian’s place for verification of the candidates caused total road block.

“The Army Component Birchgunj must have done all the formalities of the candidates inside their area as they have many big grounds inside the Bichgunj Military Station otherwise they should have asked for a proper support of District Administration and Police,” Said a resident of Birchgunj.

“How the administration has allowed the Army to camp at the Civilian area? If they have allowed than why there is no police to control the traffic? Who will be held responsible if any stampede takes place in between Birchgunj-Brookshabad Junction to Atta Chakki as the area is completely blocked?” questioned Mr Nazim Ali, Resident of the village.

Residents of Birchgunj reportedly came out from their houses to control the traffic as there were hardly 2-3 Police Constables, who were unable to control the traffic.