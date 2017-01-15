Mayabunder Gram Panchayat Member drowns during unloading cargo

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Muralidharan Pillai

Mayabunder, Dec 15: Mr. Chiranjeevulu, S/o Late N. Kamriaha 46 yrs old R/o Mayabunder, a ward member of Gram panchayat Mayabunder ward No.5 and was a labourer by profession, accidently fell into the sea during unloading cargo from cargo ship ITT Jaguar, which arrived from Kolkata.

Mr. Chiranjeevulu reportedly suffered severe head injury during the fall and because of the injuries, he got drowned, which led to his death. He is survived by his wife and two minor sons.

The Police, Fire Service, Coast guard alongwith the general public of Karen community conducted the search operation and the body of the person was recovered by the Karen boys named Shri Manashey and Shri Philip after 3 hours of the search operation.

All the credit goes to Shri Saw Lasy, District vice president, BJP & Member, Rampur Gram Panchayat who took initiative to bring Karen boys for search operation.

The incident took place around 12.15 PM and the dead body was recovered at 03.20 pm. All the PRI Members and the general public mourned the demise of the Panchayat Member.