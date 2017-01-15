NGGOA expresses anguish over increasing Fatal Road Accidents

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 15: The Non-Gazetted Government Officers’ Association, Andaman and Nicobar Islands expressed its anguish and concern over increase in number of fatal road accidents in Port Blair and its surrounding area. In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police, Chairman, State Transport Authority and others, the General Secretary of the Association, Shri T.S.Sreekumar invited the attention to many gruesome accidents happening in Port Blair and suburban areas where many lives were lost due to lack of proper road safety measures. The Association demanded certain additional measures to curb spiralling road accidents.

The Association proposed compulsory installation of speed governors’ in all local buses limiting the speed to 40 km/hr as speeding private buses are making most of the fatal accidents. Also the Association demanded controlling in purchase of old buses and trucks from mainland. It is observed that a large number of vehicles on the verge of condemnation are shipped to these Islands and after superficial modifications are made to ply for years in these Islands by getting fitness by ulterior means again and again.

The Association also asked installation of cameras at various ATR Junctions in Port Blair city so that authorities can book speeding vehicles, dangerously driving bikers and road blocking vehicular processions by marriage groups and others.

The Association further demanded time slots for cargo vehicles in Port Blair city, earmarked “Busbay” in every bus stops, etc. also to curtial accidents in Port Blair and surrounding areas.The Association took up the matter of enhancing road safety as the islands observes Road Safety Week from 09th to 15th Jaunaury, 2017.