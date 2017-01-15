Vikas Mela inaugurated at Diglipur: Lt. Governor highlights various initiatives of Administration

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh & IPT Inputs

Port Blair, Jan 15: The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi inaugurated Vikas Mela -2017 in Diglipur yesterday.

Asst. Commissioner, Diglipur Mr. Awanish Kumar, IAS welcomed all the guests followed by welcome song. Mr. Saw Tattoo, ZP Adhyaksh N&M Andaman expressed happiness about such wonderful mela with large gathering.

Speaking on this occasion Member of Parliament, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray hailed the decisions of the LG regarding the prohibition of Tobacco and making new laws against Alcohol.

He said that a New Vegetable Market will be constructed in the place of old one.

“Soon Ultrasound Machine will be installed at CHC Diglipur. New Circular Saw Machine will be opened soon by the forest department within three months. To compensate the soil erosion due to River a joint survey will be conducted soon. Apart from this a new college will also be opened soon in Diglipur,” the MP said.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Lt. Governor expressed happiness that this Mela gained significance in Diglipur since 2012. For this he congratulated the PRI members and Administration.

“Mela provides not only entertainment to the people but also provides opportunity to the administration to showcase the developmental activities of the past and future, which also creates awareness among the people of the various activities being implemented by the respective departments,” he said.

Informing about the developments, that had taken place in the Islands; the Lt. Governor said that, to curb the Alcohol new excise policy is implemented, apart from this lot of advertisements for the awareness of ill effects of alcoholism has been started by the administration.

He said that his aim is to minimize the consumption of the alcohol and to bring down to 50% in these Islands within a year.

The Bar timings are reduced, Notices are issued to the bars to stop the bars after 31st March which are along the NH & SH. The Dry days are increased from 3 to 16 per year.

To restrict the referred cases related to Cardiac from the 1st of June this year Super specialty wards are to be started where Angioplasty, Open heart surgery, By-pass surgery, Pacemaker, heart valve problems will be treated in GB Pant Hospital Port Blair.

In the field of Education a Central university will be started to function from the next year.

He further said that after his meeting with PM on 9th Sept 2016 regarding the undersea cable for internet and on 21st Sept, 2016 the bill was passed in Cabinet meeting. With this the IT Industry will be flourished after 31st Dec 2018. A workshop was also conducted in this regard at Port Blair.

A colourful cultural programme was presented by the school students to mark the occasion.

During his visit, the Lt. Governor also discussed various issues related to different Departments with the PRIs of Rangat, Mayabunder and Diglipur yesterday. The Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Chief Secretary, Shri Anindo Majumdar and others Sr. Officers of the Administration also attended the meeting.