17th Annual Athletic Meet 2016-17 by ASMJ

Wimberly Gunj, January, 12: IQRA PUBLIC SCHOOL (IPS), Wimberly Gunj run by Andaman Sunni Muslim Jamaeth conducted its 17th Annual Athletic Meet 2016-17 on 11th January, 2017 amongst great mirth, verve and merriment.

The Meet was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Jb Gyan Sheel Dubey, Deputy Education Officer, Wimberlygunj. Later a March Past of the contingents of the four houses of the schools was held followed by a colourful cultural programme.

Students enthusiastically participated in the various athletic events throughout the day. There was a lot of talent, grit and determination displayed by the students. The sports fest culminated with the prize distribution ceremony. Jb. Taufeeq Rehman, Director, Andaman Bottling Company, Prothrapur was the Chief Guest in the closing ceremony. The winners were presented with medals and certificates by the Chief Guest. Later, the meet ended with the vote of thanks, presented by the Principal, IPS Smti Aasha Jyothi.