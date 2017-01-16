Andaman Bazaar rescheduled; to be held from 23rd Jan

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 16: In order to provide direct Marketing Opportunities to the SHG’s, Farmers, Marginal artisans and MSMEs a buyer seller meet called “ANDAMAN BAZAAR” proposed to be organized from 17th January, 2017 to 22nd January, 2017 at ITF Ground by Industries Department, Andaman & Nicobar Administration has been rescheduled and will now be held from 23rd January, 2017 to 27th January, 2017. Other Collaborating partners are Agriculture, Art & Culture, Tourism, Andaman Nicobar State Co-operative Bank Ltd., and NABARD. While this was initiated with the objective to provide marketing opportunity for the produce of the women SHG’s, efforts have been made to provide direct marketing opportunities for the agricultural produce of the farmers of these Islands.

Next “ANDAMAN BAZAAR”, is scheduled to be held from 23rd to 27th January, 2017 at ITF Ground, Port Blair from 4.00 PM to 9.00 PM. Self Help Groups (SHG’s), Farmers, Artisans and SMEs interested for display and sale of their products, produces and services in the fair may submit their application to the Assistant Director (Tech.), Directorate of Industries, Port Blair on or before 22nd January, 2017.

For more information SHGs, Farmers, Artisans, SMEs and other are advised to get in touch with Assistant Director (Technical), Directorate of Industries, Phone number 232820/232395, Assistant Director (Agriculture) Marketing Cell, Directorate of Agriculture on mobile Number 9434266418 and NABARD on phone number 233308/242170, Port Blair.