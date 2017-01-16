Armed Forces Veteran’s Day Celebrated

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 16: As a tribute to veterans of Armed Forces, 14 January has been declared as Armed Forces Veteran’s Day, with 2017 being the inaugural year. On this occasion, a special medical camp was set up by the Andaman and Nicobar Command at INHS Dhanvantari comprising of specialist doctors from Dhanvantari and GB Pant Hospital.

Help desks related to canteen services, pension and ECHS were also set up by the Indian Navy. The team of doctors included specialists from the departments of Medicine, Surgery, Dental, Eye, ENT and Orthopaedics, with an aim to provide holistic health check up for the Armed Forces veterans and their families.

A large number of ex-servicemen and their families availed the services of the medical camp and help desk facilities. The veterans appreciated the initiative by the Armed Forces and endorsed it by participation in good numbers.