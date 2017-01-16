Coast Guard Conducts Troops Get Together – 2017

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 16: Troops Get together for the Coast Guard personnel and families at DR BRAIT auditorium, Dolly gunj, Port Blair was conducted on 15 Jan 17 as part of ongoing 40th Raising Day celebrations of Indian Coast guard. The event comprised cultural program and prize distribution ceremony for the award winning Coast Guard units and meritorious children. The cultural program was performed by the children of Coast Guard personnel under the aegis of Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association. The folk dance troupe for ITF-2017 from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also performed at the venue courtesy the Department of Tourism.

Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoron PTM, TM, the Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N) presided over the function and distributed prizes and certificates to the meritorious children of CG personnel for outstanding academic performance. A total of 37 children of class VIII – XII were honoured and encouraged to pursue academic excellence. The COMCG presented rolling trophies to best performing Coast Guard units and personnel. Coast Guard Ship Rajkamal was adjudged the best performing frontline unit and awarded “TAUT SHIP TROPHY” for the year 2016. Coast Guard Air Enclave Port Blair was awarded trophy for excellence in sports and Kamal Singh, Utham Adhikari of CGAE Port Blair was adjudged Best Sports man of the year.

Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoron PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N) congratulated the winners and encouraged all rank file and families to strive for excellence. The Commander expressed satisfaction on overall performance emphasising upon force level accretions and CG infrastructure development in the region. The growing tourism and associated dynamic threat scenario necessitates Coast Guard to expand its footprint and COMCG (A&N) reaffirmed the commitment of the service to the safety of the Islanders. A Communiqué received from PRO Coast Guard. “VYAMAH RAKSHAMAH – WE PROTECT”.