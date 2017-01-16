Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Death Mourned

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Port Blair, Jan 16: Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, Pradesh Congress Committee, A & N Islands and all leaders of congress party have deeply mourned the sad demise of Shri N. Chiranjivulu S/o N Chandraiha, 42 years, member, Ward No.5, Mayabunder Panchayat and Shri Kulandaiswamy Rtd. Head Constable, 81, father of Shri Mickle Raj, Dy.S.P., R/o Barghat Line, Port Blair and prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and to give strength to their bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

