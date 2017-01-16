Death Mourned

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Port Blair, Jan 16: Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, Pradesh Congress Committee, A & N Islands and all leaders of congress party have deeply mourned the sad demise of Shri N. Chiranjivulu S/o N Chandraiha, 42 years, member, Ward No.5, Mayabunder Panchayat and Shri Kulandaiswamy Rtd. Head Constable, 81, father of Shri Mickle Raj, Dy.S.P., R/o Barghat Line, Port Blair and prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and to give strength to their bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.
Leave a Reply