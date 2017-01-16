Relief Fund sanctioned

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 16: An information of accidental death was reported on 15th January 2017, wherein a person named Chiranjivelu, S/o Chandraiah, private worker by profession had accidentally fallen into the sea in between ship and harbour during loading and unloading cargo at Mayabunder Jetty.

In terms of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands scheme for providing financial assistance to victims of accidents (who were not covered under the prevailing NDRF/SDRF norms approved by Govt. of India), the District Administration, North & Middle Andaman sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs. 1,50,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) as per the provisions contained in the Scheme to Smt. Parwathi, W/o Late Chiranjivelu being immediate relief/financial assistance.

The Cheque was handed over to the wife of the deceased on 16th December 2017 by the Deputy Commissioner, North and Middle Andaman.