Removal of Encroachments from Mohanpura Market by PBMC

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan16: The PBMC today removed encroachment from Mohanpura Market. According to PBMC, it was observed that over a period of time many type of encroachment had come up in the Mohanpura Market viz the corridor in front of shops has been encroached by fixing additional rolling shutters. In fact the corridor/passage were illegally made as permanent part of the shop; Four Staircases were illegally converted into shops by fixing rolling shutters and were occupied un-authorizedly; Available extra space was converted into shop with pucca constructions and conversion of semi-Permanent structure with tin sheet roofing.

According to PBMC, the area encroached was meant for circulation and it cannot be allowed to be blocked. These encroachments not only create hindrance in circulation of pedestrian and traffic but also affect the evacuation plan and movement of emergency services like Fire, Police and Medical Ambulance etc and most importantly during any natural disaster.

“Though there is no need of any prior intimation for removal of encroachment yet for the sake of peaceful clearance of the public land and also to avoid loss of goods kept in the encroached area, few months back, the PBMC issued a public notice in local newspapers advising to remove un-authorized extensions and encroachments but it did not yield any result. A demolition drive was carried out in the Mohanpura Market on 16.01.2017 with Police protection. The drive which started at 09.00 AM went on upto 5.00 PM in the evening under the supervision of Secretary PBMC. All the encroachments have been removed from the Market,” a release from PBMC said here today.

As per PBMC similar exercise will be carried out in other Municipal Markets. All concerned are hereby advised to remove all the un-authorized extensions and encroachment from the Municipal Markets immediately failing which necessary actions will be taken without any further notice.