Republic Day Run by NCC Cadets

Port Blair, Jan 16: Annual Training Camp for NCC cadets is under progress at Govt Sr Sec School Bathubasti. On 15 Jan 2017, approx 250 plus cadets from various institutions of the islands participated in republic day run from camp location to prothrapur junction and back, covering a distance of 3 kms. The event was conducted on the occasion of “Republic Day Week Celebration”.

Cadets participated in the run with great zeal and also spread awareness in the locals regarding importance of physical activities/exercise in the morning. Necessary safety measures were taken to ensure the safety of the cadets during the run. The Unit is thankful to A&N Traffic Police for its full support during the run.