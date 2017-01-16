Theft case of Prothrapur solved by South Andaman Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 16: On 12.01.2017 a case regarding theft of a mobile phone, cash and money purse, took place at Prothrapur, was registered at Police Station Pahargaon vide crime No. 11/17 dated 12.01.2017 u/s 380 IPC. The South Andaman Police acting swiftly upon the matter apprehended a suspected juvenile in conflict with the law from whose possession all the stolen articles were recovered. The juvenile was sent back with his father with the direction to produce his child before the Hon’ble Juvenile Board at Port Blair.

General public is requested to pass on any credible information on any illegal activity on the telephone numbers: 100, 233077, 232405, 250525 and 232400. The information will be suitably rewarded and his/her identity will be kept secret. They are also advised to take care of their valuable things while carrying with them and keeping at home.