Tribute to Martyrs on 15 Jan 2017

Port Blair, Jan 16: On the occasion of 69th Army Day, ‘Wreath Laying Ceremony” was conducted at Birchgunj Military Station on 15 Jan 2017. All the army personnel of the Andaman & Nicobar Command paid homage to the martyrs of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to uphold the honour & integrity of India. Maj Gen Vinay Bhatnagar (Retd) along with other Army veterans were also present and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Maj Gen PS Sai, Chief of Staff, Andaman & Nicobar Command, during his interaction exhorted all the soldiers to maintain high standards of operational preparedness to successfully overcome all the emerging challenges and threats to the nation. He also acknowledged sacrifices and selfless devotion of the veterans and reaffirmed Army’s support to them and families of the fallen comrades.