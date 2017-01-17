Boat Fare to Ross Island doubled; Uncertainty over Ross Trip might end

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 17: After several month long uncertainty over ferry for Ross Island and frequent change of ferry schedule from Junglighat and Aberdeen Jetty, the Island Tourist Boat Operator Association has finally doubled the rate of Ross Island trip to Rs. 200 from Rs. 100.

As per reports, today again the tourists reached Junglighat Jetty for travelling to Ross and North Bay, just to find that the boats for Ross today operated from Aberdeen Jetty, which has been declared safe.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the President AATO, M Vinod said that without any prior information or any release in the newspaper, the venue of plying of boats has been changed frequently disappointing tourist as well as the tour operators.

Further talking to Andaman Sheekha, some tour operators who was hit hard after the rates to Ross Island has been increased, said that they have to suffer a huge loss in the peak tourist season and there must be some check from the side of Administration regarding hike in boat fare.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, Mr Bharat Sharma, Island Tourist Boat Operator Association confirmed that the rates to Ross have been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 as they were suffering losses.

He said that to maintain a fixed rate, the rate has been increased for both ways let it be from Junglighat Jetty or Aberdeen Jett, the charges will be Rs 200.

“Since a very long time the charges were not increased and to ensure the Ross sector open for tourists the rate has been increased. All stakeholders have welcomed the move,” Mr. Sharma said.