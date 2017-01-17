Chairperson & Members of NHRC to visit Isles

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 17: The Chairperson, Members and officials of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will be on a three-day visit to the Islands from Jan 18 to 20, 2017. During its stay here, the Members of the Commission will hold a programme on ‘Human Rights’, at 10 am in the auditorium of Tagore Govt. College of Education followed by an open hearing/camp sitting at the same venue on Jan 19, 2017.

The Commission will also hold meeting with local NGOs and senior Officers of A&N Administration in the conference hall of Secretariat in the afternoon of Jan 19, followed by media briefing.

The Members of the Commission will also be visiting Car Nicobar on Jan 20 and hold meeting with officials and representatives of Tribal Council. On completion of the visit, they will leave for mainland on Jan 21, 2017.