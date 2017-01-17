News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 17: Inspector General Kuldeep Singh Sheoran, PTM, TM Commander Coast Guard Region A&N laid the foundation stone for construction of Coast Guard jetty at Diglipur and Mayabunder. The Coast Guard jetty at these locations will be constructed as extension to the existing PMB jetty with auxiliary and berthing facilities. The projects are being executed by Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works in association with Military Engineer Services and will be completed over the next two years. The construction of the jetties will provide impetus to sea surveillance capacity of Coast Guard in the Northern Group of Islands.

The Commander Coast Guard addressed the senior officials during the function and emphasised upon infrastructure development in these Islands in conformity with the expansion plans envisaged in the Coast Guard Development Plan 2017-22. The flag officer acknowledged the continued co-operation and support of Andaman & Nicobar Administration in enabling these facilities to enhance Coast Guard operations capacity. The projects for Coast Guard jetty at Hutbay and Campbell Bay are also being progressed and Commander Coast Guard stressed upon monitoring the projects for timely completion for induction and basing of more Coast Guard assets in A&N Region. The functions were attended by officials from ALHW, MES, respective stakeholders and local dignitaries. A communiqué received from PRO Coast Guard.