Port Blair, Jan 17: A Two day Golden Jubilee Celebration of Govt.Sr.Sec. School, Neil Island concluded on January 14th, 2017. The Golden Jubilee march was flagged off by the M.P. Shri Bishnupada Ray, on January 13, 2017 morning.

The two day cultural activities was inaugurated by Chief Guest Smti. Tanvi Garg, IAS, Secretary Education on January 13, 2017. Smti. Tanvi Garg, IAS also inaugurated the Zonal Level Science Exhibition organized by the students of both Middle & Sr. Sec. School.

Former teachers and students were felicitated by her and a souvenir was released on this occasion A health and blood donation camp was organized by super specialists among alumni.

Dr. Amitava De, Deputy Director (Malaria) and Dr Ganesh Samadar, CMO were the Chief Guests on this occasion. Dr. Swapan Kumar Biswas, president of alumni addressed the gathering and Mr. Jacob Kutty , Vice-principal of the school welcomed the dignitaries followed by a colorful cultural function presented by students of both schools.

The second day function started with run for fun and cycle race attended by boys and girls of this school which was flagged of by Mr. Kundan Lal, coordinator, NYK, Port Blair. Exhibition football and Volleyball matches were organized in between ex-students and present students of this school. The ex-students won both the matches. Apart from that various fun games were organized followed by community lunch in the school premises.

In the evening the Alumni and Gram Panchayat organized a programme in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebration of settlement of Neil Island. Mr.Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of S/Andaman was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Hundreds of senior citizens of first generation of settlement were felicitated by Mr. D.P. Chakraworty and Mr. Jagat Ram Dey, the first settlement officers of Neil Island.

A colorful function was presented with folk dances and folk songs by the villagers and students to showcase traditional Bengali culture. Mr. Ramakrishna Biswas, Pradhan ,welcomed the gathering and Mr. D.P. Chakraworty spoke on the occasion. Distinguished personalities and successful entrepreneurs of Neil Island were felicitated by Mr. Udit Prakash Rai.

Mr. Bimal Roy, Social Worker, Mr. Susan Mallick,DEO, from education, Dr. Tapan Biswas, Dr Narayan Das and Dr. Shreekrishna Das, super specialist, Mr. M. Chitamberam, Mr. Gurudas Das, Smti. Aaarthi Bhattacharayee, Mr. Bhola Das and Mr.Netai Saha entrepreneurs of Neil Island were among the personalities felicitated on this occasion.