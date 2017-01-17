Inter-school Badminton rolling trophy by ISMAT

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 17: ISMAT, a women’s initiative organised an Inter-school Badminton rolling trophy competition for girls under 14yrs on January 17th at Multipurpose Hall.

Chief Guest Mr. Rehan Reza, Director Sports handed over the trophy and gold medal to the winner Alisha Ahmed of Carmel school and silver medal to the runners up A. Anita. Certificates were given to all participants.

Chief Guest was highly impressed and appreciated the great endeavours done by ISMAT and also its contribution towards society.

The function was proposed and also concluded with vote of thanks by President ISMAT Ms. Shanaz Jadwet.