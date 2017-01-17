Massive Protest by Pradesh Congress Committee against demonetization

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 17: As part of ongoing agitation launched by the All India Congress Committee, New Delhi against demonetization and its long lasting ill effects on economy, the Andaman Nicobar Pradesh Congress Committee has organized a protest Dharna in front of District Commissioner’s office at Port Blair from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon today the 17th January, 2017. The leaders and members of Pradesh Congress Committee, District Congress Committee, Mahila Congress, Congress Seva Dal, Youth Congress, City Congress Committee, NSUI and general public basically from unorganized sector, farmers, vegetable vendors, Fishermen, small traders, daily wage earners etc. gathered in large number expressing their anguish and agony on forced demonetization and anti people policies of Mr. Mod lead NDA Government and raised slogans against the BJP Government and in support of Congress Party and its leaders Smti Sonia Gandhi & Shri Rahul Gandhi. The Dharna was also attended by Shri Madhu Goud Yaskhiji, Ex-M.P, AICC In charge for A & N Islands and Shri T.A. Naveen, Central Coordinator.

The gathering was addressed by Shri Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Ex-M.P, Shri T.A. Naveen, AICC In-charge, Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, PCC followed by Smti Shanta Singh, President, Mahila Congress Committee, Shri Noor Islam, Convener, Congress Seva Dal, Shri Tamil Selvan, Miss Mariyam Bibi, Secretary, PCC, Shri V. Mohd. Ali, General Secretary, Smti Zubaida Begum and Shri Aravind, Congress leaders.

Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, PCC President and others in their address described the demonetization as a surgical Strike on India’s poor famers, labourers, shopkeepers, small traders, common people etc launched by Mr. Modi and his NDA government to hide NDA Government’s failure in meeting to the electoral promises made during the election campaign of 2014 in all fronts such as employment generation, checking price rise and inflation, industrial growth, cross border terrorism, much hyped “Make in India” programme and particularly failure in bringing back black money of Indian industrialists, businessman and high profile personalities stashed in the foreign bank. Due to lack of detailed logistic planning and preparation for execution the demonetization has caused immense suffering to the people. Shri while addressing the Dharna said that more than fortnight have passed since completion of demonetization process but the immense sufferings caused to the people due to demonetization has not been ceased though Mr. Modi promised the nation and its people of dreamy days on completion of

demonetization. Rather on contrary the demonetization has caused price rise and joblessness to the poor artisans, construction laboures and industrial workers.

Shri Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Ex-MP while addressing the Dharna said that it is encouraging to see that islanders from all section of society have come in large strength supporting the nationwide agitation launched by the Congress party under the dynamic leadership of Shri Rahul Gandhi to expose the anti people and pro-rich policy of Mr. Modi and his government.

Shri T.A. Naveen, AICC coordinator in his address urged the people to fight collectively against the NDA Government’s anti-people policies.

Speaking on the occasion the other leaders elaborated the sufferings being faced by the Fishermen, tourism sector, small traders and common man in these islands after declaration of demonetization which is still continued after completion of demonetization. In Andaman & Nicobar islands Fisheries and tourism are the worst affected sectors. The difficulty has been multiplied because of inadequacy of bank branches and ATMs in remote areas / villages Due to poor Internet connectivity in Andaman & Nicobar islands the possibility of cash less transaction is bleak and the national and international tourists are the worst sufferers due the demonetization of currency. The transportation industry which forms the back bone of Indian logistic business which brings milk, vegetables, fruits and more such items daily need to the market and shops were badly hit and are yet to recover. Congress Party has always worked for eradication of black money from the Indian society and has always been its priority but not at the cost of the sufferings of the common man, the middle class, farmers and the wages earners.