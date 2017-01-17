Mohamed Jadwet elected as Dealers President

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 17: The Annual Dealers’ Convention of M/s. Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Kolkata Divisional Office was held on Wednesday the 11th January 2017 at Raichak, 24-Pargana (S), West Bengal. During the said convention, Shri Mohamed Jadwet, partner of M/s. Jadwet Trading Company and RO Dealer of IOCL was elected the Dealers President amongst the 292 dealers under the Kolkata Division. Following the day long convention, an award ceremony was also held in which M/s. Jadwet Trading Company bagged the award for achieving highest sales in MS (Petrol) and HSD (Diesel) in Port Blair Sales Area and also got the prize for the highest sales in MS (Petrol) in the division. Meanwhile, M/s. Manoj Marketing, Lamba Line have also received an award for the highest growth in sales in Port Blair Sales Area. Shri Ranjan Kumar Mahapatra, General Manager WBSO was the Chief Guest of the Convention and it was also attended by DGM (Ops, WBSO), DGM (RS, WBSO), DGM (Finance, WBSO) and CDRSM (KDO). In his address the General Manager, WBSO urged the dealers to focus on customer service and to ensure proper quality and quantity. He also emphasized the need to focus on ‘Swatchata’ in the premises and in employing differently able people as part of their corporate social responsibility.