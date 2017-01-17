Row over rejection of certain BE Candidates for various posts in Police Department

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sheekha Bureau

Port Blair, Jan17: The candidates with BE. Civil, Mechanical & Electrical degrees have urged the intervention of the Lt. Governor, A & N Islands, as the applications of these candidates have been reportedly rejected for various post held under Andaman & Nicobar Police, A&N Administration.

In the said letter the candidates requested immediate intervention of the Lt. Governor so that they can be considered for the selection process. As they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the vacancy of post, as according to them, as per the recruitment noticed published by the Andaman & Nicobar Police it is clear to understand that the post of Sub Inspector (Station Officer), Radio Operator, Cipher Operator, Radio Technician have essential qualification as Bachelor degree in science, with Chemistry or Physics as main or allied subject.

The candidates said that, the applicants who possess the degree for BE. Civil, Mechanical & Electrical are equivalent to the Degree in Science as they have Chemistry or Physics as allied or main subject which makes them eligible for the post.

“In the event if the physical endurance test is conducted leaving us on the unlawful arguments, we will be badly prejudiced which cannot be compensated at later stage, and we humbly pray that the physical endurance test which is fixed on 30.12.2017 may kindly be stayed till a decision in the matter is taken in the interest of justice,” the candidates said in their letter.