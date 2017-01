News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 17: A seminar on the topic “Andaman Mein Hindi” jointly organized by Sahitya Akademy, New Delhi and JNRM, Port Blair will be held in the JNRM auditorium on 20th January 2017 at 10.00 am.

Principal Secretary (Edu), A & N Administration will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Well known poets and scholars from all over India and the Islands will take part in the seminar.