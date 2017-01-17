Students of Community College, Ferrargunj stage protest

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 17: Nearly 100 students today staged protest in front of the Community College, Ferrargunj by closing the main gate of the college premises.

According to reports, non-issue of Grade 1 certificate till now, poor facility of Canteen and regular delay in disbursement of stipend were the major issues of the students following which they staged the protest.

Sources said that the protest started at around 01:00pm and continued till 3.00 pm after which the Tehsildar along with the Principal of the college reached the spot and assured them that the problem will be resolved within a month.

After getting the assurance the protest was called off by the students at around 03:00pm.

When contacted a senior official of the college said that demands were not earlier mentioned by the students via any letter or notice in advance.

“The demands which were kept were not genuine. It seems that the students have been misguided,” he said.